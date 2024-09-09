XL Bully attack: Child taken to hospital after being mauled by dogs while playing with mum in Sheffield park

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 9th Sep 2024, 15:17 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2024, 17:14 BST

A toddler has been mauled by suspected XL Bullys while playing in a Sheffield park.

Police say the horrific incident is one of two involving toddlers being attacked by dogs in South Yorkshire over just four days. They left both youngsters requiring hospital treatment.

Editor’s note: This story previously featured a video of Rivelin Valley Dog Park that was unrelated to the incident in this article. The owner of RVDP contacted The Star to ask for this to be removed because clients felt it made it appear as if the police incident took place at his park, which it did not. The video has now been removed and The Star has apologised to RVDP’s owner.

South Yorkshire Police said the incident in the park, which they have not named, saw a young girl aged four mauled by dogs while she enjoyed playing on the park with her mum.

This incident happened on Wednesday, September 4, just before 5.30pm, when officers were called to reports of a child being attacked by two dogs in the park.

Police released this picture of a child's injuries after a dog attack this month. Photo: South Yorkshire Policeplaceholder image
Police released this picture of a child's injuries after a dog attack this month. Photo: South Yorkshire Police | South Yorkshire Police

Police say it is believed that while the four-year-old girl was playing, two loose dogs, believed to be XL Bullys approached the girl and began to maul her, causing injuries to her body.

The girl was taken to hospital, where her injuries were described as non life-threatening. The dogs were later seized from a property and remain in police kennels.

Two days later, on Friday, September 6, police received a call at 4pm over a report that a young boy had been bitten by a neighbour’s dog.

It is believed that while the two year-old child was sat on his mother’s knee, the dog, thought to be a Staffordshire Bull Terrier lunged towards the child, several times, causing injuries.

The boy was also taken to hospital, where his injuries were also described as non life-threatening. The dog was seized and has since been disclaimed and destroyed.  

Police say they receive around five reports of dogs dangerously out of control across South Yorkshire every day.

Chief Inspector Jonathan Greaves said: "We are continuing to see unprecedented demand from dangerous dogs across South Yorkshire.

“We’re urging all dog owners to play their part in keeping everyone safe.

“You are responsible for your dog’s actions; you will be the one in court.

“Please remember dogs are animals, they can sometimes be unpredictable in how they react to certain situations.

“Please follow our advice, understand your dog and its behaviour, and seek help where necessary.”

Officers have issued the following advice to dog owners after the latest incidents:

> Walk your dog on a lead in public areas

> Do not leave children unattended with dogs

> Make sure your dog has somewhere safe and comfortable to go when you have visitors

