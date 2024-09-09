Sheffield grandmother held at knifepoint in terrifying robbery during walk with dog in Meersbrook Park

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison

Digital Journalist

Published 9th Sep 2024, 17:13 BST

A Sheffield grandmother walking her dog in a popular city park has told how she was held at knifepoint in a terrifying robbery.

The 79-year-old was throwing a ball for her dog as she headed through Meersbrook Park on Sunday afternoon (September 8, 2024) when she was targeted.

“I’m six-weeks on with a knee replacement so I’m walking with a stick,” she told The Star. “I wasn’t looking like the toughest person in the park.

“I walked towards Meersbrook Hall and I saw a boy in a hoodie who looked really wet.

A grandmother from Sheffield has reported being held at knifepoint during a robbery in which a thief stole her bag.A grandmother from Sheffield has reported being held at knifepoint during a robbery in which a thief stole her bag.
A grandmother from Sheffield has reported being held at knifepoint during a robbery in which a thief stole her bag. | Google

“At the far side of Meersbrook Hall there’s a little dark bit and I chucked the ball for the dog and he came around and grabbed my bag and pulled out a kitchen knife. He said ‘give me your bag, I need your bag’.”

It was a horrifying experience and the armed man fled towards a nearby car park with the bag, which contained the woman’s purse with cash, cards and various passes inside. The dog’s lead was also in the bag.

“The knife was the first thing I thought of when I woke up this morning,” the woman told The Star.

However, in the moments following the robbery, the 79-year-old’s focus was on protecting others.

“The first thing that ran through my mind was that I saw there was a lady and a baby in a pushchair and I shouted her and told her there’s a man with a knife in the car park,” she said.

Soon, she was on the phone to her daughter and then South Yorkshire Police and, with the help of a friend, got a dog lead to take her beloved pet home.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “At 12.50pm on Sunday (September 8), we were called to reports of a robbery in Meersbrook Park in Sheffield. It is reported that a man approached the victim, a woman, and threatened her with a knife before taking her bag.

“The man is described as of thin build and approximately 5ft 10ins tall. He is reported to have been wearing a blue hoodie. Enquiries remain on going.

“Anyone with information relating to the incident is asked to contact us, quoting incident number 405 of September 8, 2024.”

