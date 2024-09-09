Tramlines: Sheffield music festival ‘left Hillsborough Park in a good state this year’
Members of Sheffield City Council’s charity trustee sub-committee heard today (September 9) from senior official Ruth Bell that good weather on the weekend of Tramlines from July 26-28 meant there was no repeat of the major problems caused by torrential downpours that hit the festival main stages in the park last year.
However, extra ground protection was put in place and this will be the case in future years, said the council’s head of parks and countryside. She explained that there is a plan A in place for good weather, a plan B for mixed weather and a plan C covering bad conditions but plan B is now the norm.
She said that local councillors had been briefed on a walkabout ahead of the event, which she said attracted “a huge audience” over three days of music and entertainment.
Ms Bell said that, once Tramlines had vacated the site, a decision was taken to give the grassed areas some time to recover before any repair work, which the festival pays for, was agreed. She said that a lot of the grass was just flattened and is now back in good shape.
Some small areas will be reseeded and a damaged bench and kerbstones are also being repaired.
The sub-committee, which oversees all city parks and buildings held by council charitable trusts, was only briefed on the state of the park, rather than other aspects of the post-event review.
