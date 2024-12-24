Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A one-year-old boy remains in hospital in a critical condition after a crash in Barnsley, which sadly killed a 56-year-old man.

South Yorkshire Police have confirmed the boy, who suffered life-threatening injuries in the incident, is in a stable but critical condition.

The force announced on Monday, December 23, 2024, they had been called to West Street in Worsbrough, Barnsley, at 11.41am on December 22, 2024, following reports of a collision between a car and two pedestrians.

It is reported a blue Volkswagen Polo collided with a wall and two pedestrians - a 56-year-old man and one-year-old boy.

A 56-year-old man sadly died after a crash involving a car and two pedestrians on West Street, Worsbrough on Sunday, December 22, 2024. | PA

Police confirmed the man sadly died at the scene. The toddler was transported to hospital, where he remains.

The family of the man have been informed and are being supported by specialist police officers.

It is said the driver of the VW Polo stopped at the scene and is assisting officers with enquiries.

As part of the investigation, officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident with information, CCTV or dashcam footage to get in touch.

It can be reported to South Yorkshire Police online, via live chat, or by calling 101 quoting incident number 350 of December 22, 2024.

Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org