A 56-year-old man has sadly died after a crash in Barnsley - which also put a one-year-old boy in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

South Yorkshire Police said they were called to West Street in Worsbrough, Barnsley, at 11.41am on December 22, 2024, following reports of a collision between a car and two pedestrians.

It is reported a blue Volkswagen Polo collided with a wall and two pedestrians - the 56-year-old man and one-year-old boy.

The man sadly died at the scene and the young boy was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he remains in a critical condition.

A man has sadly died after a crash on West Street in Worsbrough, Barnsley. | Google

The family of the man have been informed and are being supported by specialist police officers.

Police have confirmed the driver of the VW Polo stopped at the scene and is assisting officers with enquiries.

As part of the investigation, officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident with information, CCTV or dashcam footage to get in touch.

It can be reported to South Yorkshire Police online, via live chat, or by calling 101 quoting incident number 350 of December 22, 2024.

Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org