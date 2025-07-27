Police have issued an update after a man was arrested over the death of young Sheffield Wednesday fan Bailey Chadwick.

the 19-year-old was involved in a fatal collision between Pateley Bridge and Glasshouses, North Yorkshire, as he was walking home during the early hours of July 20.

It is believed Bailey, who had earlier been working at a pub and then spent time with friends in Pateley Bridge, was crossing the B6265 at Lupton Bank, when he was struck by a vehicle which allegedly failed to stop.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on Thursday (July 24).

Now, North Yorkshire Police has announced the 24-year-old has been released on bail, under the conditions he does no enter North Yorkshire.

Tributes at the scene after Bailey Chadwick was killed in a hit and run on Sunday near Pateley Bridge | Rich McCarthy/PA Wire

Detective Inspector Jill Cowling from North Yorkshire Police said: “I know how emotive this incident is, particularly for those who knew Bailey or live in communities in Pateley Bridge and the surrounding areas.

“I would like to remind the public about the importance of not speculating about anything to do with what has happened over the past seven days. Any speculative comments on social media could be harmful to the investigation, as it may prejudice any potential future court proceedings.

“This incident has understandably had a profound effect on local people which will be felt for a long time. Over the past week we have increased the number of patrols in Pateley Bridge to offer reassurance to the community as the investigation has been taking place.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12250133851.

Alternatively, please contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or make an online report. Again, quote reference number 12250133851.