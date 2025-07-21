A Sheffield Wednesday fan, aged 19, has died in a suspected ‘hit-and-run,’ it has emerged this evening.

Bailey Chadwick was involved in a fatal collision between Pateley Bridge and Glasshouses, North Yorkshire, as he was walking home during the early hours of Sunday (July 20).

It is believed Bailey, who had earlier been working at a pub and then spent time with friends in Pateley Bridge, was crossing the B6265 at Lupton Bank, when he was struck by a vehicle which failed to stop.

As police officers investigate the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision, Bailey’s devastated family has paid tribute to the teen.

Heartbroken relatives, who are receiving specialist support from the police, issued the following statement as a heartfelt tribute.

“We are absolutely devastated by what has happened to Bailey. We just can’t believe he will never come home again,” the family said.

“Bailey was such an amazing person who loved spending time with his family and friends.

“He enjoyed travelling and going on holiday with his mates. He was due to head off to Thailand this week.

“Bailey was into music and was learning to play the guitar.

“Going to horse racing with his friends was also one of his favourite things to do, but it was football that he really loved – he was a huge Sheffield Wednesday supporter.

“We will miss him more than any words can say.

“The only thing left that could add any sense of closure, would be for the person involved in the incident to hand themselves in or for information be provided resulting in them being spoken to by the police.”

North Yorkshire Police has urged the driver involved to “do the right thing and contact the police”.