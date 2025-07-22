A fundraiser has been launched for a ‘lovely’ teenager who was run down by a car while walking home from work - and has managed to raise more than £10,000 in only a day.

Owls fan Bailey Chadwick died in a hit-and-run | National World

It is believed the 19-year-old, who had earlier been working at a pub and then spent time with friends in Pateley Bridge, was crossing the B6265 at Lupton Bank, when he was struck by a vehicle which failed to stop.

In a tribute written by the family and shared by North Yorkshire Police, the family explained how Bailey - who was ‘a huge Sheffield Wednesday supporter’ - was planning to go to Thailand this week.

“We are absolutely devastated by what has happened to Bailey. We just can’t believe he will never come home again,” the family said.

“Bailey was such an amazing person who loved spending time with his family and friends.

“Going to horse racing with his friends was also one of his favourite things to do, but it was football that he really loved – he was a huge Sheffield Wednesday supporter.

“We will miss him more than any words can say.

“The only thing left that could add any sense of closure, would be for the person involved in the incident to hand themselves in or for information be provided resulting in them being spoken to by the police.”

Since the announcement yesterday (July 21), tributes have poured in, with people forgetting football colours to honour the beloved youngster.

Gavin Mack wrote on Facebook: “Condolences to the family and friends from the red half of Sheffield - hope the Owls fan give you a good applause at the first home game.”

“RIP Bailey, gone way too soon,” Stuart Herriot added.

“Thoughts go out to all his family and friends, rest easy young man.”

Kevin Bamber Gascoigne said: “Thinking of all his family at this tragic time - no colours at times like this.”

A GoFundMe has been launched by Bailey’s sister, Daniella, to cover funeral costs.

In less than day, over £11,170 had been raised, with some donating hundreds of pounds to honour the football-loving youngster.

On the page, Daniella writes: “I’m raising money for the funeral and send off of my lovely brother Bailey.

“Bailey was devastatingly taken early hours of Sunday morning, after being hit by a car walking home from his job at the Royal Oak.

“We have unfortunately been rushed to make this, but any donations are appreciated.

“Thank you for all your love and support at this difficult time.”

To support the fundraiser, click here.