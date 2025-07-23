Bailey Chadwick: Parents of Sheffield Wednesday fan, 19, killed in 'hit-and-run' give tearful appeal for help
On Sunday, July 20, Bailey Chadwick was walking home from work when he was involved in a fatal collision between Pateley Bridge and Glasshouses, in North Yorkshire.
The 19-year-old Sheffield Wednesday fan was found dead on the B6265 at Ripley Bank just after 3am.
He was planning to go to Thailand this week.
A GoFundMe was started to help cover the costs of Bailey’s funeral, which in only a few days has managed to raise more than £14,000.
Today (July 23), representatives from North Yorkshire Police as well as Bailey’s mum, Dayle, and stepdad, Daniel, to appeal for information.
Speaking through tears, his parents said: “No words can express how absolutely devastated we are.
“Bailey was just a normal, happy, outgoing, 19-year-old lad who had his whole life ahead of him. He should be living his best life, seeing a new country, exploring, meeting new people, but instead he was left alone to die.
“Bailey was torn away from us at such a young age. The face that someone knows who was driving that night is heartbreaking for all of us.
“Please, if it’s you, do the right thing and speak to the police. Please, if you have any information which will help trace the person responsible, please help.
“If you have any empathy within you whatsoever, it’s the least you can do.”
Officers believe he was struck by a vehicle travelling west sometime between 1.44am and 3.10am.
Sign up to our free daily newsletter today and stay up-to-date on everything happening across Sheffield and South Yorkshire.
Information can be passed onto the police by emailing the Major Collision Investigation Team at [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12250133851.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or make an online report, again quoting reference number 12250133851.
The fundraiser can be supported here.