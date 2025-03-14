Armed police were sent to a neighbourhood near Sheffield, after loose dogs were alleged to have tried to attack a man in the street.

Police were sent to Hepworth Drive in Aston, between Sheffield and Rotherham, at 6.22am this morning after receiving reports of the dogs from worried residents. Officers remain in the area.

The dogs, believed to be a Japanese Akita and a ‘bull breed’, were described as having been acting aggressively and attempting to bite a man on his leg.

Police were sent to Hepworth Drive, Aston, between Sheffield and Rotherham. Photo: Google | Google

South Yorkshire Police told The Star: “Officers responded to the scene and attempted to contain the dogs using their vehicles.

“The dogs then fled to a nearby garden, and armed officers were also deployed.

“While containment of the dogs was taking place, a man, believed to be the owner, arrived and put the dogs on a lead.

“He then fled the scene with the animals in a Volkswagen Golf, colliding with a marked police vehicle to make good his escape.

“An investigation is now ongoing to locate the dogs to ensure residents’ safety.”

Police are still in the area carrying out enquiries, and want to hear from anyone with information that could help them locate the dogs or the man.

You can get n touch online, via live chat, or by calling 101 quoting incident number 112 of March 14.

It is the latest case of suspected dangerous dogs in South Yorkshire, and police say they are continuing to place unprecedented demand on our force and resources.

A spokesman said: “During the past seven days, we have received 49 calls to report dogs dangerously out of control, causing injury or harm across South Yorkshire.

“During 2024, officers carried out 1,797 investigations into dogs causing injury or fear in South Yorkshire. Of those investigations, 1,049 people were injured, some requiring surgery and left with permanent physical and mental scars.

“We have taken a proactive approach to policing our communities and reducing risk, but this comes at a cost to the taxpayer and ultimately our communities.”

Officers say they are committed to educating dog owners and doing all they can to help them reduce the risk posed by their pets, and are continuing to work alongside the NHS, charities, and other organisations to reduce injuries.