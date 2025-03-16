These were the scenes in Aston on Friday when armed police responded to reports of loose dogs acting ‘aggressively’.

South Yorkshire Police said concerned residents raised the alarm at 6.22am.

It was reported that the dogs, described as a Japanese Akita and a ‘bull breed’, had been acting aggressively and attempting to bite a man on his leg.

No one was injured, and the dogs only managed to get hold of the man’s clothing, South Yorkshire Police confirmed.

After officers contained the dogs in a garden, their ower is said to have turned up, put them into his car, a Volkswagen Golf, and driven off.

As he left the scene, the man is reported to have crashed into a police car.

Police mounted a search for the two dogs and their owner but an update has not yet been provided by South Yorkshire Police as to whether they have been found.

South Yorkshire Police say incidents involving dogs are putting unprecedented demand on the force and resources,

A spokesman said on Friday : “During the past seven days, we have received 49 calls to report dogs dangerously out of control, causing injury or harm across South Yorkshire.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident number 112 of March, 14.