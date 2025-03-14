Police have launched a search for two ‘dangerous’ dogs after their owner fled with them and crashed into a cop car as he drove off.

Armed police were sent to Aston this morning over reports of two loose dogs.

After officers contained them in a garden, their ower is said to have turned up, put them into his car and driven off.

As he left the scene, the man is reported to have crashed into a police car.

Police are looking for two ‘danagerous dogs’ near Aston, between Sheffield and Rotherham. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

Here is what we know:

> Police were called out at 6.22am this morning to a to report of two dogs roaming loose on Hepworth Drive, Aston, between Rotherham and Sheffield.

> The dogs were believed to be a Japanese Akita and a ‘bull breed’.

> The animals were alleged to have been acting aggressively and attempted to bite a man on his leg, police said.

> No one was injured, and the dogs only managed to get hold of the man’s clothing, the force confirmed.

> Police arrived and tried to contain the dogs using their police cars.

> Armed police were sent to the scene when the dogs ran into a nearby garden.

> A man, believed to be the owner, and put a lead on the dogs while police were containing them.

> The man fled with the dogs in a Volkswagen Golf - crashing into a marked police car as he drove off with them.

> Police are still in the area and are looking to find the man and the dogs.

> Anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident number 112 of March, 14.