Arundel Gate: E-scooter rider flees after Sheffield crash which left pedestrian needing hospital treatment
The collision took place on Arundel Gate in Sheffield city centre yesterday afternoon (Monday, June 9, 2025), with police alerted to the incident at 1.45pm.
An investigation has now been launched.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson told The Star: “ At 1.45pm yesterday (Monday 9 June), we responded to reports of a road traffic collision on Arundel Gate, Sheffield.
“It is reported that an e-scooter and a pedestrian were involved in a collision, and the rider of the e-scooter fled the scene.
“The pedestrian was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening or life-altering.
“An area search was carried out for the e-bike rider to no gain.”
Stay up to date on all of the latest news stories in Sheffield and South Yorkshire with The Star’s daily newsletter, sign up today.
A spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance Service added: “We received an emergency call at 1.45pm on Monday afternoon (June 9) to report an injured pedestrian on Arundel Gate, Sheffield.
“Ambulance resources were dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to Northern General Hospital.”
Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should contact police online or via 101.
Please quote incident number 421 of June 9, 2025 when you get in touch.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.