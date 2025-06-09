Halifax Road partially closed and three arrested after serious assault leaves man hospitalised

By Ciara Healy
Published 9th Jun 2025, 16:46 BST

A man has been hospitalised after a serious assault in Sheffield, with three arrested and a road closure in place.

A 37-year-old man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following an assault on Halifax Road in Sheffield earlier this afternoon (June 9).

Emergency services were called to the scene at 12.44pm after receiving reports that the man had been attacked by multiple individuals.

A section of Halifax Road is currently closed between the junctions of Deerlands Avenue and Chaucer Road as police and emergency services continue their work at the scene.A section of Halifax Road is currently closed between the junctions of Deerlands Avenue and Chaucer Road as police and emergency services continue their work at the scene.
A section of Halifax Road is currently closed between the junctions of Deerlands Avenue and Chaucer Road as police and emergency services continue their work at the scene. | Google

Ambulance crews treated the victim at the scene before transporting him to hospital for further care.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed that three men, aged 23, 30, and 33, have been arrested on suspicion of assault and remain in custody.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, and officers are urging anyone with information to come forward.

