Halifax Road partially closed and three arrested after serious assault leaves man hospitalised
A 37-year-old man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following an assault on Halifax Road in Sheffield earlier this afternoon (June 9).
Emergency services were called to the scene at 12.44pm after receiving reports that the man had been attacked by multiple individuals.
Ambulance crews treated the victim at the scene before transporting him to hospital for further care.
South Yorkshire Police confirmed that three men, aged 23, 30, and 33, have been arrested on suspicion of assault and remain in custody.
A section of Halifax Road is currently closed between the junctions of Deerlands Avenue and Chaucer Road as police and emergency services continue their work at the scene.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing, and officers are urging anyone with information to come forward.
