Police issue update after man, 37, is hospitalised after attack on busy Sheffield road
Police were called to Halifax Road at 12.44pm yesterday (June 9) after receiving reports that a 37-year-old man had been attacked by multiple individuals.
Ambulance crews treated the injured man at the scene before rushing him to hospital.
Three men, aged 23, 30, and 33, were arrested on suspicion of assault.
A section of Halifax Road between the junctions of Deerlands Avenue and Chaucer Road was closed in the afternoon as police and emergency services worked at the scene.
Sign up today to get all of the latest news headlines from Sheffield and South Yorkshire, with The Star’s free daily newsletter
South Yorkshire Police have today (June 10) confirmed that victim’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-altering.
The 23-year-old who was arrested has been bailed pending further enquiries, while the other two men remain in custody at this time.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing, and officers are urging anyone with information to come forward.