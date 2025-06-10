Two men remain in custody after an alleged assault near Parson Cross yesterday.

Police were called to Halifax Road at 12.44pm yesterday (June 9) after receiving reports that a 37-year-old man had been attacked by multiple individuals.

Ambulance crews treated the injured man at the scene before rushing him to hospital.

Two men remain in custody after an alleged assault that left a 37-year-old hospitalised. | Google

Three men, aged 23, 30, and 33, were arrested on suspicion of assault.

A section of Halifax Road between the junctions of Deerlands Avenue and Chaucer Road was closed in the afternoon as police and emergency services worked at the scene.

South Yorkshire Police have today (June 10) confirmed that victim’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-altering.

The 23-year-old who was arrested has been bailed pending further enquiries, while the other two men remain in custody at this time.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, and officers are urging anyone with information to come forward.