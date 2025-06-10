Woodseats Road: Yorkshire Water issues statement after motorists ignore 'Road Closed' signs in Sheffield
The water company has asked drivers to ‘respect traffic management’ after cones on Woodseats Road were moved by motorists so that vehicles could get through.
YW workers arrived on Friday June 6 and dug a hole following reports of a leak, with the repair set to finish on Thursday, June 12.
Locals said the roadworks were causing traffic chaos and no workers were visible.
On a local Facebook forum, one said: “Any update on Woodseats Road? Is there anyone actually working on it? It’s a nightmare.”
Another responded: “No workmen around doing anything today. People have moved the cones again so cars can get through.”
A third fumed: “Ridiculous state of affairs, half the signs are wrong anyway!”
But a fourth said the problem was “not helped by motorists moving cones out of the way to circumnavigate the closure.”
A diversion has been set up via Cartmell Road.
A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: “Our team were on site on Friday 6 June following the report of a potential leak into the cellar of a property in the Woodside Road, S8 area of Sheffield.
“It has required a temporary road closure for the safety of the team, local residents and road users, whilst it was located and repaired.
“We appreciate that this can be inconvenient but would ask that road users and residents respect the traffic management that is in place to keep everyone safe.
“We’d like to thank the local community for their patience whilst we carry out this important repair. We expect the road to be reinstated very soon.”
