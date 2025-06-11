A man has been arrested after a serious crash on a country lane between Sheffield and Barnsley left a woman fighting for her life.

Two ambulances were sent to the scene on Friday morning last week, in an incident which saw Yorkshire Ambulance Service take two people to the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield.

The crash happened at the Cranberry Crossroads. Photo: Google | Google

Today police have issued details of the incident and revealed the crash had left the woman with ‘life threatening’ injuries’.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement that officers were called out at 10.19am on Friday, June 6, to reports of a two vehicle collision at Cranberry crossroads, between Mortimer Road and Cranberry Road, between Stocksbridge and Penistone.

The said: “It is reported that a white Audi A3 and a silver Subaru Impreza were involved in the collision.

“A 56-year-old woman, the driver of the Audi, has been taken to hospital with injuries descried as life-threatening.

“The driver of the Subaru, a 33-year-old man, has been arrested for multiple traffic offenses. He remains in custody at this time.”

Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with CCTV footage following the collision to come forward.

They are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or saw the two vehicles in the area earlier in the day, to pass on information.

If you have any information that could help, you can call 101 or report to online at: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/

Please quote incident number 264 of June 6, 2025, when you get in touch.

The Yorkshire Ambulance Service added: “We received an emergency call at 10.16am on Friday morning to report a collision on Cranberry Road, Penistone. Two ambulances and a specialist paramedic were dispatched to the scene and two patients were conveyed to Northern General Hospital.”

