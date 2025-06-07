Government data has shown the accident rate for streets across the country during a five-year period from 2019 to 2023.
The accidents are broken down by the website, Crashmap.co.uk into three categories – slight, serious and fatal.
We’ve taken a look at the number of accidents which have occurred on, or very close to, roundabouts in Sheffield and surrounding areas and listed them here, with the roundabout with the most accidents shown at the end of the list.
1. Sheffield's 10 scariest roundabouts
We have looked at Sheffield's scariest roundabouts, ranking them on the basis of the number of injuries suffered on and near to them. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World Photo: David Kessen
2. Catcliffe
Technically in Rotherham, but heavily used by Sheffield motorists, 10th placed Catcliffe roundabout at junction 33 of the M1 had eight injury accidents. Photo: Google | Google Photo: Google
3. Bowshaw roundabout
Right on the Sheffield - Derbyshire border, on the way to Chesterfield, the Bowshaw roundabout, at the end of Chesterfield Road, near Batemoor, saw nine injury accidents. It is ranked ninth. Photo: Google | Google Photo: Google
4. Prince of Wales Road / Sheffield Parkway
The roundabout at the junction of Prince of Wales Road and Sheffield Parkway saw nine injury accidents and was eighth. Photo: Google | Google Photo: Google
