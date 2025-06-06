Cranberry Road crash: Two taken to hospital after paramedics called to crash between Sheffield and Barnsley
Emergency Services have confirmed that they were sent to the scene of the incident, on Cranberry Road, between Stocksbridge and Penistone, this morning.
A specialist paramedic was sent to the scene as well as two ambulances, and the road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.
Yorkshire Ambulance Service told The Star in a statement: “We received an emergency call at 10.16am on Friday morning to report a collision on Cranberry Road, Penistone.
“Two ambulances and a specialist paramedic were dispatched to the scene and two patients were conveyed to Northern General Hospital. “
The road was reported to be closed in both directions for some time while emergency services were on the scene. The incident occurred near the junction of Cranberry Road and Mortimer Road, between Sheffield and Barnsley.
The Star has contacted South Yorkshire Police, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, for more details.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.