Two casualties were taken to hospital after paramedics were sent to a crash on a country lane between Sheffield and Barnsley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency Services have confirmed that they were sent to the scene of the incident, on Cranberry Road, between Stocksbridge and Penistone, this morning.

A specialist paramedic was sent to the scene as well as two ambulances, and the road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yorkshire Ambulance Service told The Star in a statement: “We received an emergency call at 10.16am on Friday morning to report a collision on Cranberry Road, Penistone.

“Two ambulances and a specialist paramedic were dispatched to the scene and two patients were conveyed to Northern General Hospital. “

The road was reported to be closed in both directions for some time while emergency services were on the scene. The incident occurred near the junction of Cranberry Road and Mortimer Road, between Sheffield and Barnsley.

The Star has contacted South Yorkshire Police, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, for more details.