A road has been closed after a crash on a country lane between Sheffield and Barnsley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services have been described as being on the scene after the crash, which is thought to have happened before 11am today.

The AA has described Mortimer Road, between Stocksbridge and Penistone, as closed in both directions.

The incident occured at the junction of Cranberry Road

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Star has contacted South Yorkshire Police, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service for more details.