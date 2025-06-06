Sheffield crash: Emergency services reported on scene as lane near Stocksbridge and Penistone closed by crash
A road has been closed after a crash on a country lane between Sheffield and Barnsley.
Emergency services have been described as being on the scene after the crash, which is thought to have happened before 11am today.
The AA has described Mortimer Road, between Stocksbridge and Penistone, as closed in both directions.
The incident occured at the junction of Cranberry Road
The Star has contacted South Yorkshire Police, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service for more details.
