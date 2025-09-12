The 24 most vandalised neighbourhoods in Sheffield

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 12th Sep 2025, 05:20 BST

The 24 Sheffield neighbourhoods hit hardest by vandals recently have been revealed.

Statistics from Police UK show the neighbourhoods of Sheffield which have seen the most reports of incidents of criminal damage in the most recent time period available, which runs from June 2024 until May 2025.

They work on the basis of the city being divided into 70 neighbourhoods, and the figures are recognised by Sheffield Council.

The figures are for what is officially termed criminal damage, and they also include instances of arson.

They show the total number of reports of neighbourhood-level incidents of criminal damage, and the number as a rate per 1,000 residents. We have ranked the areas on the basis of the cases per 1,000 residents.

The figures are based on where the incidents occurred, not where they were reported from.

We have listed the 24 neighbourhoods in the city with the largest number of criminal damage incidents in the gallery below - with the smaller number of cases per person at top and the area with the largest number listed last.

The photos are for illustrative purposes only and figures do not refer to any individual buildings or streets.

Take a look at the gallery below and see where the hotspots are.

These are the 24 Sheffield neighbourhoods which have seen the most reports of criminal damage.

1. Criminal damage

These are the 24 Sheffield neighbourhoods which have seen the most reports of criminal damage.

Intake saw 10.2 reports of criminal damage per 1,000 residents from June 2024 to May 2025, the 24th worst figure in Sheffield. The total number of incidents in that neighbourhood was 77 Photo: Google

2. Intake - 24th

Intake saw 10.2 reports of criminal damage per 1,000 residents from June 2024 to May 2025, the 24th worst figure in Sheffield. The total number of incidents in that neighbourhood was 77 Photo: Google | Google Photo: Google

Stocksbridge saw 11.2 reports of criminal damage per 1,000 residents from June 2024 to May 2025, the 23rd worst figure in Sheffield. The total number of incidents in that neighbourhood was 86 Photo: Google

3. Stocksbridge - 23rd

Stocksbridge saw 11.2 reports of criminal damage per 1,000 residents from June 2024 to May 2025, the 23rd worst figure in Sheffield. The total number of incidents in that neighbourhood was 86 Photo: Google Photo: David Kessen

Firth Park saw 11.2 reports of criminal damage per 1,000 residents from June 2024 to May 2025, the 22nd worst figure in Sheffield. The total number of incidents in that neighbourhood was 91 Photo: Google

4. Firth Park - 22nd

Firth Park saw 11.2 reports of criminal damage per 1,000 residents from June 2024 to May 2025, the 22nd worst figure in Sheffield. The total number of incidents in that neighbourhood was 91 Photo: Google | Google Photo: Google

