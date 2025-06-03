Albert Terrace Road: Police confirm death after officers respond to safety concerns and close street
South Yorkshire Police closed Albert Terrace Road, off Penistone Road, at around 6am today (June 3) over concerns for safety.
Police vehicles were pictured guarding the scene, and an officer in a white forensic suit was also photographed near the cordon.
Now, the force has confirmed a person has died during the incident.
The death is not being treated as suspicious.
It is understood ermergency services are still at the scene.
