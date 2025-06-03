Albert Terrace Road: Police confirm death after officers respond to safety concerns and close street

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 3rd Jun 2025, 14:22 BST

Police have confirmed that a person sadly died after officers were called out to a Sheffield street this morning over concerns for an individual’s safety.

South Yorkshire Police closed Albert Terrace Road, off Penistone Road, at around 6am today (June 3) over concerns for safety.

Police were called to Albert Terrace Road this morningPolice were called to Albert Terrace Road this morning
Police were called to Albert Terrace Road this morning | National World

Police vehicles were pictured guarding the scene, and an officer in a white forensic suit was also photographed near the cordon.

Now, the force has confirmed a person has died during the incident.

No further details have been released by South Yorkshire Police.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

It is understood ermergency services are still at the scene.

Whatever you are going through, you don’t have to face it alone. When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year.

Anyone can contact Samaritans FREE any time from any phone on 116 123, even a mobile without credit. This number won’t show up on your phone bill. Or you can email [email protected] or visit www.samaritans.org

