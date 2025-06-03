Police have confirmed that a person sadly died after officers were called out to a Sheffield street this morning over concerns for an individual’s safety.

South Yorkshire Police closed Albert Terrace Road, off Penistone Road, at around 6am today (June 3) over concerns for safety.

Police vehicles were pictured guarding the scene, and an officer in a white forensic suit was also photographed near the cordon.

Now, the force has confirmed a person has died during the incident.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

It is understood ermergency services are still at the scene.

Whatever you are going through, you don’t have to face it alone. When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year.

Anyone can contact Samaritans FREE any time from any phone on 116 123, even a mobile without credit. This number won’t show up on your phone bill. Or you can email [email protected] or visit www.samaritans.org