Soot stains the wall of a ground floor flat that went up in flames last night in an incident that left one man dead.

Firefighters were called to Erskine Crescent, Arbourthorne, at 8.30pm last night (June 2) following reports of a blaze.

Investigators believe that the fire broke out in the bedroom of a ground floor flat.

Today, fire damage can be seen on an exterior wall and a number of windows are boarded up.

Earlier today (June 3), South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue confirmed that a man in his 50s was recovered from the building but died at the scene.

The fire service have no confirmed that they believe the fire to have been started accidentally.

A fire broke out on the ground floor of a three-storey block of flats on June 2, leaving one man dead. | Charley Atkins

Neighbours gathered around outside the flats earlier discussing the tragedy that has befallen the community.

An investigation has been launched and more information is expected to be released later today.

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: "A man has been found dead following a house fire on Erskine Road, Sheffield on Monday evening.

"The man, who was in his 50s, was recovered from the house by firefighters but was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"Fire crews were called to the incident at around 8.30pm.

"The fire started in the bedroom of a ground floor flat.

"Fire investigations have taken place, and the cause of the fire is believed to have been accidental. Investigators are now preparing their findings for the coroner.

"Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the man who died."

