Hackenthorpe: Police cordon in place after serious assault outside Sheffield pub

By Ciara Healy
Published 3rd Jun 2025, 11:50 BST

An assault outside a Sheffield pub has triggered a police investigation, following reports of violence that left a man seriously injured.

Emergency services were called at 4.46pm on Monday, June 2, to The Sportsman Inn on Main Street, Hackenthorpe, Sheffield, after a violent incident was reported just outside the premises.

According to initial reports, an individual riding a motorbike allegedly approached a 43-year-old man and punched him, causing significant injuries.

The victim was swiftly transported to hospital for treatment.

A cordon remains in place at the scene, outside Hackenthrope Hall Nursery.

The nursery is open as usual today.

South Yorkshire Police have confirmed that a full investigation is now underway, with enquiries ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

The force said: “We were called by the ambulance service to reports of violence outside The Sportsman Inn on Main Street, Sheffield, yesterday, at 4.46pm.

“It is reported that an individual on a motorbike punched a 43-year-old man, causing serious injuries.

“The injured man has been taken to hospital. An investigation has been launched and enquiries are ongoing.”

Witnesses or anyone with information are urged to come forward as police work to identify those involved.

