Albert Terrace Road: Officers in white forensic suits pictured at scene of police road closure in Sheffield
South Yorkshire Police is warning that Albert Terrace Road, off Penistone Road, is “expected to remain closed for a significant period of time” today (June 3) over concerns for a person’s safety.
The nature of the incident has not been shared at this time.
Delays in the area are expected and officers are asking motorists to find alternative routes.
Photos now show how the road between Penistone Road to Upperthorpe Road via Infirmary Road is under police guard.
An officer in a white forensic suit normally worn by crime scene investigators was also pictured at the scene.
The road runs by several flat blocks as welll as the entrance to the Tesco Superstore.
