Officers in white forensic suits were pictured at the scene of a road closure in Sheffield today.

South Yorkshire Police is warning that Albert Terrace Road, off Penistone Road, is “expected to remain closed for a significant period of time” today (June 3) over concerns for a person’s safety.

Photos from the scene of a police closure on Albert Terrace Road, off Penistone Road, Sheffield, shows officers guarding the street. | National World

The nature of the incident has not been shared at this time.

Delays in the area are expected and officers are asking motorists to find alternative routes.

An officer in a white forensic suit worn by crime scene investigators was also pictured at the scene, seen hearing standing by a white car close to the junction between Albert Terrace Road and Infirmary Road. | National World

Photos now show how the road between Penistone Road to Upperthorpe Road via Infirmary Road is under police guard.

The road runs by several flat blocks as welll as the entrance to the Tesco Superstore.