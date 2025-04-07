Stocksbridge stabbing: Man stabbed after masked men jump out of car near Sheffield beauty spot
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
South Yorkshire Police were called to the scene on Sunday morning after receiving an emergency call, following the incident in Stocksbridge, in the north of the city, in an area which is close to open countryside.
Officers confirmed that they had launched an investigation over the incident, which saw a casualty taken to hospital by ambulance.
Police told The Star today in a statement: “Yesterday (Sunday, April 6) at 9.45pm we were called to reports that a man had been stabbed in Sheffield.
“It is reported that a man had been walking on Coal Pit Lane, in Stocksbridge, when three men wearing balaclavas exited a vehicle and assaulted the man.
“During the assault the man sustained stab wounds which are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.”
They added that enquiries into the incident are ongoing.
Yorkshire Ambulance Service said they received an emergency call at 9.49am on Sunday to a report an assault on Coal Pit Lane in Sheffield.
The added: “Two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and a team leader were dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to hospital.”
🗞️Don’t miss out on the biggest stories throughout 2025 with our breaking newsletter.
Click here to sign up 👇