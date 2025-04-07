Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A major Sheffield road has been closed and emergency services are on the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police are urging people to avoid the area after a collision on the A616 Manchester Road, near Stocksbridge.

The force said in a short statement: “Please be aware that A616 Manchester Road is currently closed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The road is closed in both directions at Langsett Reservoir.

“Emergency services are currently at the scene.

“Please avoid the area and plan alternative routes if possible.”

Meanwhile, the AA has reported: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to crash on A616 both ways from Gilbert Hill to Mortimer Road. “

The Star has approached the emergency services for more details of the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

🗞️Don’t miss out on the biggest stories throughout 2025 with our breaking newsletter.

Click here to sign up 👇