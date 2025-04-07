A616 Stocksbridge bypass Manchester Road: Major Sheffield road closed and emergency services on scene
South Yorkshire Police are urging people to avoid the area after a collision on the A616 Manchester Road, near Stocksbridge.
The force said in a short statement: “Please be aware that A616 Manchester Road is currently closed.
“The road is closed in both directions at Langsett Reservoir.
“Emergency services are currently at the scene.
“Please avoid the area and plan alternative routes if possible.”
Meanwhile, the AA has reported: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to crash on A616 both ways from Gilbert Hill to Mortimer Road. “
The Star has approached the emergency services for more details of the incident.
