A video has revealed a mysterious spooky figure at a notorious Sheffield hauntings hotspot.

South Yorkshire ghost investigator and vlogger Andy Pollard captured the black figure near the Stocksbridge Bypass, this week, during an investigation into ghost stories in the area.

You can see the figure on the video here.

Andy had gone out to Stocksbridge to film a live stream, and said that he had seen very little spooky activity, and had not noticed the mysterious figure, until he returned home and looked back at his 40 minutes of footage.

The mysterious figure on the video. Photo: Andrew Pollard | Andy Pollard

At that point he saw what seemed to be a dark shadowy figure walking in front of his parked car and its headlights.

Andy said: “I have an interest in the paranormal and have a small YouTube channel, Yorkshire Ghost Guy.

Of his trip to Stocksbridge, he said: “I went there with my son and right at the end of the footage what seems to be a figure runs in front of my car.”

The car had stopped at Pea Royd Lane, Stocksbridge, when the figure appeared. Andy does not believe it is a shadow, because the only source of light was his car headlights.

Andrew Pollard, pictured on one of his previous ghost hunts

Andy said he was sending the footage to a video expert for examination.

He said: “I would love to know what it is, and and would welcome any suggestions from anyone who is genuinely interested.”

He said he could not say if it was a ghost, or some sort of mystery creature like a cryptid - animals or other beings that cryptozoologists believe may exist somewhere in the wild, but whose present existence is disputed or unsubstantiated, such as the Loch Ness Monster.

The ghostly sights from Stocksbridge Bypass have been sending shivers down the spines of drivers for three decades and the stretch between the Peak District and Sheffield has been named the second most haunted road in the UK in the past.

During the time the road was under construction, it was reported that two security guards witness young children playing in the middle of the construction site. As they got closer, the children began to disappear with no footprint evidence left in the trail behind them.

Other spooky sightings reported there have included a medieval monk.

Over the years some motorists have even claimed to have ghostly apparitions appear in car next to them while they are driving along the road, which has been site of fatal crashes over the years.