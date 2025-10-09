A woman is fighting for her life after a serious collision on a major road between Sheffield and Chesterfield this morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to the Dronfield Bypass, which runs between Batemoor in Sheffield and Chesterfield, in the early hours of this morning.

A police car stands guard this morning at the road closure on the A61 near Batemoor, It a main route between Sheffield and Chesterfield. Photo: Dean Atkins, S70 Media | National World

And police have now confirmed that a woman, who was a pedestrian on the dual carriageway, has been taken to hospital with what have been described as life threatening injures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The road was closed for several hours after the incident, but police said just before 3pm than it has now re-opened.

Derbyshire Constabulary told The Star: “A car and pedestrian were in collision on the A61 bypass at 5.20am today ( October 9).

“The road was closed and remains closed. There is no indication as to when this closure will be lifted.

“The pedestrian (a woman in her 40s) has been taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries and her family have been made aware.

“No arrests have been made.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have closed the A61 between Sheepbridge and Bowshaw due to the incident. They have asked people avoid the area and plan alternative routes accordingly.

Traffic jams were reported this morning.

It is the section of road which runs between Batemoor, in Sheffield, and Chesterfield town centre.

It is one of the main routes for traffic heading from the Sheffield to the M1 South.