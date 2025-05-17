The amount of traffic and the number of complicated lanes can make joining and coming off them pretty stressful. And some are huge.

But which are the ones that we should be worried about?

We have looked at figures for accidents on and very close the the city’s roundabouts, and come up with a list of what seem to be the 10 most scary, based on the number of injury accidents.

We have taken figures from the website Crashmap, which uses Government data, supplied by police forces, to map out where collisions which led to injuries happened. We have counted the number of incidents on and very close to each roundabout.

The figures are the total number for the years 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023 combined, a five year period in total.

The results are listed in the gallery below. And some of them may surprise you.

Take a look at the list below, and be careful when you drive them.

Sheffield's 10 scariest roundabouts We have looked at Sheffield's scariest roundabouts, ranking them on the basis of the number of injuries suffered on and near to them.

Catcliffe Technically in Rotherham, but heavily used by Sheffield motorists, 10th placed Catcliffe roundabout at junction 33 of the M1 had eight injury accidents.

Bowshaw roundabout Right on the Sheffield - Derbyshire border, on the way to Chesterfield, the Bowshaw roundabout, at the end of Chesterfield Road, near Batemoor, saw nine injury accidents. It is ranked ninth.

Prince of Wales Road / Sheffield Parkway The roundabout at the junction of Prince of Wales Road and Sheffield Parkway saw nine injury accidents and was eighth.