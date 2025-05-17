The amount of traffic and the number of complicated lanes can make joining and coming off them pretty stressful. And some are huge.
But which are the ones that we should be worried about?
We have looked at figures for accidents on and very close the the city’s roundabouts, and come up with a list of what seem to be the 10 most scary, based on the number of injury accidents.
We have taken figures from the website Crashmap, which uses Government data, supplied by police forces, to map out where collisions which led to injuries happened. We have counted the number of incidents on and very close to each roundabout.
The figures are the total number for the years 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023 combined, a five year period in total.
The results are listed in the gallery below. And some of them may surprise you.
Take a look at the list below, and be careful when you drive them.
Sign up to our new court newsletter, where we seek to ensure that justice is not just done but seen to be done. Register today and receive our rundown of the key stories from the courts over the past seven days.