A61 Chesterfield Sheffield: Major road closed after serious crash this morning
Emergency services are on the scene after the collision, which is thought to have happened before 6am today.
Derbyshire Constabulary has warned people to avoid the area while their officers and ambulance crews are dealing with the incident.
They said in a statement this morning. “The A61 is currently closed between Sheepbridge and Bowshaw due to a serious collision. It is likely to remain closed for some time.
It is the section of road which runs between the Batemoor, in Sheffield, and Chesterfield town centre.
It is one of the main routes for traffic heading from the Sheffield to the M1 South.
More to follow.