A61 Chesterfield Sheffield: Major road closed after serious crash this morning

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 9th Oct 2025, 07:24 BST
A major route from Sheffield and the M1 is closed this morning after a serious crash.

Emergency services are on the scene after the collision, which is thought to have happened before 6am today.

Derbyshire Constabulary has warned people to avoid the area while their officers and ambulance crews are dealing with the incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Sign up to our WhatsApp Channel for the latest across Sheffield

Get Sheffield’s biggest stories as they unfold - sign up for our breaking newsletter and keep up to date on the latest news from Sheffield and South Yorkshire

They said in a statement this morning. “The A61 is currently closed between Sheepbridge and Bowshaw due to a serious collision. It is likely to remain closed for some time.

”Please avoid the area and plan alternative routes accordingly.”

It is the section of road which runs between the Batemoor, in Sheffield, and Chesterfield town centre.

It is one of the main routes for traffic heading from the Sheffield to the M1 South.

More to follow.

Related topics:ChesterfieldDerbyshire ConstabularyEmergency services
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice