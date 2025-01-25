A57 Worksop Road crash: Man dies after tragic crash into trees near road in Rotherham

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 25th Jan 2025, 07:49 GMT
A man tragically died when his car crashed into trees near a South Yorkshire road junction.

South Yorkshire Police say they are investigating what happened to cause the collision on Thursday evening, which closed a section of the A57 for a period of time.

Officers said they were called to the scene at 7.22pm, after they received reports of a single road traffic collision on the A57, Worksop Road, at the junction with Ryton Road, in South Anston, Rotherham.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service was also sent to the scene.

The A57 at the junction with Ryton Road. Photo: GoogleThe A57 at the junction with Ryton Road. Photo: Google
The A57 at the junction with Ryton Road. Photo: Google | Google

Police said in a statement: “It is believed that a black Mercedes C200 left the carriageway and collided with trees.

“The driver, a 48-year-old man, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been informed and is being supported by officers.”

Police way they are now appealing for for witnesses and those with footage or information to come forward and assist them.

Video footage can be submitted by logging onto https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/footage-and-information-sought-following-fatal-collision-in-rotherham

You can also get in touch online, via the South Yorkshire Police live chat or by calling 101.

Quote incident number 826 of January 23 2025 in any message.

Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or on the Crimestoppers website.

It was the second death on Rotherham’s roads to happen within the space of just a few days.

Yesterday, police confirmed that an 84-year-old woman had died in an incident on Woodhouse Green, Thurcroft, which happened late on Tuesday afternoon.

And on Monday, a man was seriously injured in a crash on Kingsforth Lane, also Thurcroft. A 58-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

