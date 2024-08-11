Riots broke out outside the Holiday Inn Express in Manvers Way, Rotherham after the arrival of around 750 anti-immigration protesters.

The hotel is believed to have been housing around 200 asylum seekers.

It is reported that more than 50 police officers were injured in when protesters are alleged to have thrown ‘items such as bricks, fence posts, branches and other missiles’ at them.

South Yorkshire Police has shared images of many individuals who officers wish to speak with which you can view here.

A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named or pictured for legal reasons, has pleaded guilty to violent disorder and will appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on 2 October 2024.

The force has shared the mugshots, below, of five men who have pleaded guilty to charges in relation to the incident.

1 . Kaine Hicks Kaine Hicks, 22, of Wombwell Road, Platts Common, Barnsley has appeared before Sheffield Magistrates' Court today (10 August) and pleaded guilty to violent disorder. He has been remanded in custody and will appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 13 August for sentencing. | SYP Photo Sales

2 . Drew Jarvis Drew Jarvis, 19, of no fixed address appeared before Sheffield Magistrates' Court today (10 August 2024) and pleaded guilty to violent disorder. He has been remanded into custody and will appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 13 August for sentencing. | SYP Photo Sales

3 . Ricky Hardman Ricky Hardman, 41, of Norfolk Road, Barnsley appeared before Sheffield Magistrates' Court yesterday (9 August) and pleaded guilty to violent disorder. He will appear before Sheffield Crown Court for sentencing on 12 August 2024. | SYP Photo Sales