Riots broke out outside the Holiday Inn Express in Manvers Way, Rotherham after the arrival of around 750 anti-immigration protesters.
The hotel is believed to have been housing around 200 asylum seekers.
It is reported that more than 50 police officers were injured in when protesters are alleged to have thrown ‘items such as bricks, fence posts, branches and other missiles’ at them.
South Yorkshire Police has shared images of many individuals who officers wish to speak with which you can view here.
A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named or pictured for legal reasons, has pleaded guilty to violent disorder and will appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on 2 October 2024.
The force has shared the mugshots, below, of five men who have pleaded guilty to charges in relation to the incident.