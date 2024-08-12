Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Five men from across South Yorkshire and one man from Lincolnshire will appear at court in Sheffield today over the Rotherham hotel riots.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are the latest of 18 people who have so far been charged over the violent scenes at Holiday Inn Express on Manvers Way on Sunday, August 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

File photo, SWNS. Six more people have been charged over violent disorder at the Holiday Inn Express in Manvers Way in Rotherham on August 4. | SWNS, National World

South Yorkshire Police say all six men were remanded into custody.

They include Stuart Bolton, 38, of Manchester Square, New Holland, East Lincolnshire, who has been charged with violent disorder, driving without insurance and driving while disqualified.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The other five men from South Yorkshire, who have all been charged with violent disorder, include: Trevor Lloyd, 49, of Oak Avenue, Rotherham, charged with violent disorder; Glyn Guest, 60, of Pearson Crescent, Wombwell; Richard Harrison, 37, of Burman Road, Rotherham; a 17-year-old boy, who can't be named for legal reasons; Elliot Wragg, 23, of Assembly Way, Barnsley; and Peter Lynch, 61, of Burman Road, Wath Upon Dearne.

Out of the 18 people charged so far over the incident, five have pleaded guilty.

They include 18-year-old Kenzie Roughley, of Barnsley Road, Pontefract, West Yorkshire, who became the first person jailed over violence at the anti-immigration protest after he pleaded guilty to punching and kicking a South Yorkshire Police CCTV van.