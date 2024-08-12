Rotherham riots: Six more people charged over violence at asylum seeker hotel including 17-year-old boy
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
They are the latest of 18 people who have so far been charged over the violent scenes at Holiday Inn Express on Manvers Way on Sunday, August 4.
South Yorkshire Police say all six men were remanded into custody.
They include Stuart Bolton, 38, of Manchester Square, New Holland, East Lincolnshire, who has been charged with violent disorder, driving without insurance and driving while disqualified.
Subscribe to The Star’s newsletter for all the latest news in Sheffield delivered direct to your inbox.
The other five men from South Yorkshire, who have all been charged with violent disorder, include: Trevor Lloyd, 49, of Oak Avenue, Rotherham, charged with violent disorder; Glyn Guest, 60, of Pearson Crescent, Wombwell; Richard Harrison, 37, of Burman Road, Rotherham; a 17-year-old boy, who can't be named for legal reasons; Elliot Wragg, 23, of Assembly Way, Barnsley; and Peter Lynch, 61, of Burman Road, Wath Upon Dearne.
Out of the 18 people charged so far over the incident, five have pleaded guilty.
They include 18-year-old Kenzie Roughley, of Barnsley Road, Pontefract, West Yorkshire, who became the first person jailed over violence at the anti-immigration protest after he pleaded guilty to punching and kicking a South Yorkshire Police CCTV van.