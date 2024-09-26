A57 crash: 'Two air ambulances and all emergency services' at scene of serious crash in South Yorkshire
The A57 is closed between Kiveton Lane and Mill Lane, near Anston and Todwick, has been shut by police following a serious collision at around 8.30am this morning (September 26), with reports of at least two casualties.
Residents have posted to community Facebook groups saying two air ambulances were spotted at the scene, as well as “all emergency services.”
The 50mph dual carriageway shares a junction with residential areas via Goosecarr Lane, Grange Gardens and Hardwick Lane.
A spokesperson for Yorkshire Air Ambulance service said: “A number of our resources were dispatched to the scene, including two air ambulances, two ambulances, a team leader, and two critical care paramedics.
“One patient has been conveyed to Rotherham Hospital and another patient to Northern General Hospital, both by road.”
Meanwhile, South Yorkshire Police have asked motorists to avoid the area in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that reads: “Sheffield Road is currently closed in both directions from the junction with Kiveton Lane to the junction with Mill Lane, due to a road traffic collision. Emergency services are at the scene.
“We advise people to avoid the area and plan an alternative route. Thank you.”
South Yorkshire Police, Yorkshire Ambulance Service, South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue, and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance Service have all been contacted for a comment.
More to follow.
