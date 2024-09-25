Attercliffe: Large emergency response as car crash near Sheffield IKEA sees man and woman taken to hospital
Attercliffe Common remains closed at its junction with Weedon Street following a road traffic collision this morning, on Wednesday, September 25.
Emergency services including South Yorkshire Police, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, and Yorkshire Ambulance Service attended the incident.
A police spokesperson said they were called at 8.43am today following reports of the crash on Attercliffe Common at the junction on Lock House Road and Weedon Street, Sheffield.
They said: “It is reported that a white Volkswagen Passat and a silver Ford Focus were involved in a collision.
“A man and a woman were taken to hospital to be treated for their injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening or life-altering.”
AA Traffic is showing slow moving traffic in the area.
