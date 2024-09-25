Attercliffe: Large emergency response as car crash near Sheffield IKEA sees man and woman taken to hospital

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton

Senior Journalist

Published 25th Sep 2024, 12:15 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A busy road in Sheffield has been closed for a number of hours today following a car crash.

Attercliffe Common remains closed at its junction with Weedon Street following a road traffic collision this morning, on Wednesday, September 25.

Emergency services including South Yorkshire Police, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, and Yorkshire Ambulance Service attended the incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said they were called at 8.43am today following reports of the crash on Attercliffe Common at the junction on Lock House Road and Weedon Street, Sheffield.

A large emergency response was seen on Attercliffe Common this morning following a car crash in Sheffield.A large emergency response was seen on Attercliffe Common this morning following a car crash in Sheffield.
A large emergency response was seen on Attercliffe Common this morning following a car crash in Sheffield. | Google

Get our new Breaking Newsletter so you don’t miss the biggest stories, as they’re happening

They said: “It is reported that a white Volkswagen Passat and a silver Ford Focus were involved in a collision.

“A man and a woman were taken to hospital to be treated for their injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening or life-altering.”

AA Traffic is showing slow moving traffic in the area.

Related topics:Emergency servicesEmergency responseSheffieldIkeaHospitalYorkshire Ambulance ServiceSouth Yorkshire Fire and RescueSouth Yorkshire PoliceVolkswagenTraffic

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.