“You almost took her out,” a judge told a dangerous and unlicenced Sheffield driver who left a pedestrian with four fractures to her face after he hit her as he exited a petrol station forecourt.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how 44-year-old Sageed Dad did not hold a driving licence, have insurance or permission to use the rented Ford Focus he was driving when he hit a woman crossing the forecourt of a petrol station on Greenland Road in Darnall, Sheffield.

Describing the circumstances of the collision, Judge David Dixon told Dad: “CCTV available to the court shows you setting off at reasonable - if not excessive - speed at a garage forecourt hitting a woman who was in plain sight.

“If you had been checking what was visible to your right you would have seen her…you didn’t, hence why this is dangerous driving.”

Judge Dixon said the woman hit by Dad, of Shirland Mews, Darnall, Sheffield, ‘falls straight to the floor’ and the footage shows him ‘pretty much dragging her to her feet’.

“I accept you were trying to offer your assistance,” Judge Dixon said, adding that Dad’s attempts to get the woman, or complainant, to her feet were made as ‘she was collapsing’.

“What you were trying to do is put the woman against the car…but it’s clear she wasn’t able to accept that assistance.”

The court heard how the woman subsequently ‘staggered’ off, before collapsing a short distance away at a nearby bus stop.

Dad, meanwhile, drove off and away from the scene of the crash without leaving his details, prosecutor, Richard Davies, told a hearing held on September 25, 2024.

Members of the public came to the complainant’s aid and she was subsequently taken to hospital, where she was found to have a number of injuries: including four fractures to her left cheek; a wound to her eyebrow; a laceration to her forehead; and bruising to her arm, leg and toe.

The complainant had to undergo surgery for the cheek fractures, for which she had metal plates fitted; and she also had to have the forehead injury treated surgically, Mr Davies said.

In a statement read to the court, the complainant said she is now ‘very scared’ to cross the road, and that her day-to-day family life has been affected because she cannot take her disabled daughter to school.

She also said her facial injuries mean she feels upset when she looks at herself in the mirror.

Mr Davies said Dad was traced through the car’s registration, after the petrol station CCTV was checked following the crash on March 21, 2023, and the rental company passed on the address of Dad’s family member who had rented the car.

They had not given him permission to use the vehicle, the court heard.

Dad’s criminal record consists of one conviction in January 2021 for three offences of driving a vehicle without a licence, drug driving and possession of cocaine.

He pleaded guilty to one count of causing serious injury by dangerous driving at an earlier hearing.

Defending, Connor Quinn said a psychiatric report commissioned on Dad’s behalf revealed he has emotionally unstable personality disorder, which results in symptoms including ‘impulsivity and catastrophisation’ and ‘auditory hallucinations and self-harm,’ and he has been determined to be suffering from the condition ‘for a number of years’.

Mr Quinn said the psychiatrist who authored the report submitted to the court had concluded that not only was Dad suffering from the condition at the time, but that it should be regarded as a ‘significant mitigating factor’.

Dad, suggested Mr Quinn, has a realistic prospect of rehabilitation and his remorse is ‘evident’ throughout his pre-sentence report. He also said Dad was prepared to pay the complainant compensation from his savings.

Judge Dixon jailed Dad for 28 months, and told him his offending was too serious for any sentence other than jail time, but said he appreciated Dad’s personality disorder may mean that custody is harder for him.

“Bearing in mind the way you drove at her, and you almost took her out - to use modern phrasing - bearing in mind the harm you caused,” Judge Dixon told Dad as he explained his decision.

Dad was also banned from driving for four years, two months, after which time he will be required to pass an extended test should he wish to legally drive in the future.