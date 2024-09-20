Woodhead Pass crash: Man arrested after crash blocks Sheffield's only current Pennine crossing
The collision meant Sheffield was without both the city’s main links across the Pennines, as the A57 Snake Pass is currently closed for ongoing works.
South Yorkshire Police say the road was closed for more than two hours while emergency services dealt with the incident, with a man arrested on suspicion driving while over the legal alcohol limit.
They said in a statement: “Today (Friday September 20) at 12.05am we were called to reports of a road traffic collision on the A628 Woodhead Pass.
“It is reported that the collision involved a red Ford C-Max and a silver Peugeot 207. Nobody was injured in the collision.
“The road was closed between A57 Woolley Bridge and A6024 Woodhead following the incident. The road was reopened at 2.30am.
“A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving. He remains in custody.”
National Highways Yorkshire warned at the time: “The A628 is CLOSED in both directions between the A57 WoolleyBridge and A6024 Woodhead due to a multi vehicle collision.”
The Snake Pass is closed all week, so the crash meant both were out of action.
The A57 Snake Pass is closed this week (between Monday, September 16 and Friday, September 20) between Glossop and Ladybower Reservoir.
Severn Trent is installing equipment on the River Ashop to monitor and control flows into Ladybower Reservoir. It has hired Northern Powergrid to lay a new electrical connection on the A57 Snake Road between Heyridge Farm and Gillott Hey.
The Snake also currently has three sets of traffic lights, a 20mph speed limit and a 7.5 tonne weight limit due to landslips.
