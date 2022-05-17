Emergency incident on Abbeydale Road, Sheffield, ‘was road traffic collision’ say police

People who were involved in a road traffic collision on Abbeydale Road last night are recovering today.

By David Kessen
Tuesday, 17th May 2022, 11:09 am

The road was reported to have been sealed off last night in both directions while emergency services dealt with the incident, which happened near the Abbeydale Picture House.

Read More

Read More
Man stable in hospital after emergency incident outside Sheffield Cathedral last...

Police said the emergency incident was a road traffic collision, but no life-threatening injuries were suffered by anyone involved. They did not comment further.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

People who were involved in a serious road traffic collision on Abbeydale Road last night are recovering today.

Fire crews, paramedics and police were all reportedly at the scene.

NEWS: McDonalds call in police to help deal with yobs banned from Sheffield venue

CRIME: Pitchfork gang breaks into store on Haggstones Road, Worrall, Sheffield, in early hours burglary

Abbeydale RoadPoliceSheffieldCrimeMcDonalds