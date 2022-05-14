The company’s site next to Handsworth Road, Handsworth, near to the junction with the Sheffield Parkway, is one of a number of nearby areas in the suburb where police are trying to deal with anti-social behaviour, say officers, and the business has already banned some youths from its site.

McDonalds, Aldi and Fitzalan Road

A spokesman for the South Yorkshire Police Sheffield South East neighbourhood policing team said: “Anti-social behaviour continues to be an issue in the Handsworth area with reports of youths causing issues around McDonalds, Aldi and the Fitzalan Road areas.

"McDonalds have issued a number of banning orders to the group, however they continue to enter the restaurant. We continue to work with McDonalds around these issues and their security.”

They said antisocial behaviour in that area had also led to a bicycle being seized by officers on Wednesday evening, after it was left behind when a large group of youths fled from a group of officers.

They added: “We are continuing to patrol these areas with assistance from our Special Constable colleagues.”

Elsewhere in Handsworth, officers are working with Sheffield Council parking services at Handsworth Grange Road following complaints of inconsiderate parking and obstruction by motorists, particularly at school drop off and pick up times.

They said: “A number of people were spoken to and advised, but the sheer presence of ourselves deterred any offences on this occasion

"The school have used cones outside as well to try and deter offences.”