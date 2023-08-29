A large police presence has been on scene since the early hours of Tuesday.

A teenager is in a life-threatening condition in hospital today following a motorbike crash on a Sheffield neighbourhood street.

A large police presence is currently at the scene on Elmview Road near Meadowhall following an incident at around 4.30am today (August 29).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is understood a motorcycle with a pillion rider collided with a parked vehicle.

As a result, a 17-year-old and a 21-year-old man were both injured and taken to hospital by ambulance.

The 17-year-old remains in a critical condition with life-threatening injuries, while the 21-year-old man remains in hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

A large police presence has been on the scene all day, with videos shared online showing approximately 12 police vehicles on Elmview Road.