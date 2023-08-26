Jackie Caul: Retired Sheffield dinner lady wins ‘life changing’ £60k with People’s Postcode Lottery
The retired couple from Manor are planning a cruise holiday after scooping up a huge sum of money.
A retired dinner lady is among three people in Sheffield celebrating after winning a share of £120,000 thanks to their postcode.
Jackie Caul, aged 75, landed the win alongside two of her neighbours when their postcode – S2 1WR, in Manor, Sheffield – was announced as a winner with People’s Postcode Lottery today (Sunday August 27).
Each ticket with the postcode was worth £30,000.
Retired dinner lady Jackie scooped £60,000 thanks to playing with two tickets. She described the win as 'life changing', but said she won’t let it change her.
The grandmother of nine said: “This means everything, it’s life changing. It’ll change my life, but it won’t change me – I’ll still be the same Jackie I’ve always been.”
Jackie has a few plans on how she’ll spend the windfall. She said: “I’ll give my family a treat, they’ve been good to us. I’ve four daughters and nine grandkids from 13 to two, so they’ll get a bit.
“Hopefully a lovely holiday too. I was thinking Spain but with the amount I’ve just received it might be a cruise.”
Jackie’s husband David, aged 82, who retired from his job as an Asda trolley man 10 years ago, was thrilled with the win.
David said: “I’ve never had something like that in my hands before.
“It means a hell of a lot. I don’t think we’ll know what it means until we get back in the house and sit down and it all starts to sink in.”
The other winners have remained anonymous.
Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt was in Sheffield to visit Jackie.
Judie said: “It was a pleasure to surprise Jackie with a cheque for £60,000. I’m sure she and David will have an absolutely fantastic time spending their prize.
“Local charities have something to celebrate too, thanks to People’s Postcode Lottery players.
“They have raised more than £1.1 billion for charities and thousands of local good causes. One charity close to our winners is Sheffield Young Carers Project. Earlier this year it received £24,312 to support young carers across the area. Neighbours win and charities win. It’s the ultimate win-win situation.”