Spot a Sheffield United fan you know in our fan gallery from spirited Man City defeat

Bramall Lane once again welcome a sold-out crowd for Sunday’s clash against treble-winning Manchester City - with Sheffield United fans so close to celebrating a first point of the season against the reigning Premier League champions.

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 28th Aug 2023, 12:17 BST

The noise that greeted Jayden Bogle’s 85th-minute equaliser almost blew the roof off the Kop as United looked to have kept Pep Guardiola’s side at bay - only for Rodri, scorer in the Champions League final a few months ago, netted a dramatic late winner to break United hearts.

Blades fans got behind their side from the first minute to give them an extra boost in arguably the toughest test they will face all season. Can you spot yourself, or anyone you know, in these 23 fan photos from the game, courtesy of Sportimage and Getty Images?

