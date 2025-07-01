Mosborough came to a standstill as the community turned out in extraordinary numbers to celebrate the life of the 11-year-old whose light touched countless lives.

Elemie tragically died after a collision on High Street last month, which police are still investigating.

From 12pm, Mosborough High Street became almost unrecognisable. Normally alive with the chatter of shops and cafés, it was a mile-long corridor of silence and remembrance.

The road was closed to traffic and open to a flowing tide of mourners.

There were hundreds - maybe even thousands - wrapped in every shade of pink and bright colour, answering the family’s request to wear joyful tones in honour of Elemie’s spirit.

The hush that settled over the street was palpable as a horse drawn carriage bearing her coffin passed. Here and there, quiet sobs punctuated the silence.

People stood with arms linked, holding hands and mourners reached out as the family passed, a gesture of collective strength.

The procession began at the bottom of the high street and moved slowly uphill toward the Mosborough Hall Hotel.

As it passed, locals leaned out of shops, heads bowed in respect.

Pink ribbons and balloons fluttered from railings and shopfronts, mirrored by strings of bunting that danced gently overhead.

All bore witness to a life that had made a lasting impact.

At 12.40pm the procession halted at the incident site on High Street, at the junction with Station Road.

Here, the crowd joined together in a minute of applause, a gesture that echoed through the streets of Mosborough.

The procession then continued down towards Mosborough Hall.

Outside the hotel, the crowd gathered in the grounds.

There were moments of quiet reflection but there were also moments of music.

Elemie’s beloved dance group, Excel Dance, performed a street dance routine choreographed in her memory.

With energy in their movements, they brought her passion for dance to life one final time.

As the ceremony concluded, the family departed for Chesterfield Crematorium, the next chapter in a day that no one in Mosborough will soon forget.

Among the many heartfelt tributes, none resonated more deeply than the words from her family, shared on the tribute site MuchLoved:

“Our baby girl, our life and soul, with the biggest smile, the biggest heart - you were the kindest, sweetest, most beautiful baby girl.”

