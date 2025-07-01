Elemie Wainwright: Schoolgirl killed in fatal collision in Mosborough to be honoured today by whole community
Elemie Wainwright was hit by a Ford Transit van at the junction of High Street and Station Road in Mosborough on Thursday June 12 - she was rushed to hospital, but despite the best efforts of medics she died a short time later.
The tragic incident continues to affect the hearts and minds of people in the community weeks later, with police investigations still ongoing.
A fundraiser launched by Elemie’s mother Jodie to rebuild a climbing frame at her daughter’s favourite park on has raised close to £25,950 and mourners are now preparing to honour the young girl’s life in village-wide event.
People are expected to line Mosborough High Street today (July 1) from 12.30pm, before heading to a service at Mosborough Hall at 1pm.
The ceremony will commence with Elemie’s dance school, Excel Dance, performing outside before people are welcomed indoors.
Family have said that everyone is welcome to attend, but are asking people to wear pink and bright colours.
They have also for anyone who isn’t family not to bring flowers, but have said they would appreciate donations to either the Friends of Plumbley Park or Sheffield Children's Hospital.
In a statement shared by police in the days following Elemie’s death, family said: “Our beautiful baby girl, on Thursday, June 12, 2025 our hearts shattered into a million pieces.
“Our baby girl, our life and soul, with the biggest smile, the biggest heart, you were the kindest, most sweetest, most beautiful baby girl.”
Support Emelie’s family’s GoFundMe here.
