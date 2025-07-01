Watch: Mourners line the street for Elemie Wainwright 'celebration of life' through Mosborough, Sheffield
Mosborough came out in force to celebrate the life of Elemie Wainwright today.
Mosborough High Street was lined with mourners whose lives had been touched by Elemie, in a day which the beloved 11 year old’s family had wanted to make a celebration of her life.
Elemie died after a collision on the road last month. Hundreds turned out, dressed in pink at the request of her family.
Our video shows the scene on the route in Sheffield, today.
