Watch: Mourners line the street for Elemie Wainwright 'celebration of life' through Mosborough, Sheffield

By Ciara Healy
Published 1st Jul 2025, 13:58 BST
Mosborough came out in force to celebrate the life of Elemie Wainwright today.

Mosborough High Street was lined with mourners whose lives had been touched by Elemie, in a day which the beloved 11 year old’s family had wanted to make a celebration of her life.

Elemie died after a collision on the road last month. Hundreds turned out, dressed in pink at the request of her family.

Our video shows the scene on the route in Sheffield, today.

