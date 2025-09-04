Elemie Wainwright: Charity football match in memory of 11-year-old schoolgirl in Mosborough, this weekend
Elemie Wainwright was tragically killed in a collision with a van on High Street, Mosborough, on June 12. She was 11.
Hundreds turned out to celebrate her life at her funeral in July, and over £50,000 has been raised in her memory to rebuild Plumbley Park where she loved to played.
Now, two local teams - Elemie’s Angels FC and Mosborough Community FC - will go head to head at a friendly match this Saturday, September 6, in aid of the park fund.
The family fun day will run between 12noon and 4pm at Mosborough Miners Welfare club, Station Road, Mosborough, will kick off at 12.30pm.
Attractions include stalls, food vans, raffles, and a fire engine for families to explore.
For entry, visitors are asked to donate a minimum of £1 per family.
Visitors are asked to bring cash. There is no parking at the event.