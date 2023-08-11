The sushi specialist has been in the food hall since the start but its time is up

The boss of a top Japanese restaurant has explained why it is leaving a Sheffield food hall after five years.

Edo Sushi’s last day in Cutlery Works in Neepsend is Friday, August 11. Co-founder Tomo Hasegawa said it was due to a drop in customers post Covid and rising costs.

Edo Sushi was set up by Tomo Hasegawa and Michael Simpson-Li 13 years ago.

Three staff are being absorbed into the rest of the business, which includes an outlet in Kommune food hall in Castlegate. It also has a sister company, Roku, a popular Japanese restaurant on Burton Road in Neepsend, which runs sushi-making classes.

Tomo said: “We have been in Cutlery Works from the very start. The first two years were very busy, then we had the pandemic for two years. Business has been up and down ever since. Cutlery Works has capacity for 400 customers. The most difficult thing is always having to be staffed and stocked up ready for a busy day even if it isn’t.”

Edo Sushi has been in Cutlery Works since it opened five years ago

He added: ”We have had some good times in Cutlery Works for sure. Five years is a good amount of time to be in any location.”

Now they were looking for a standalone location for the business, he added.

