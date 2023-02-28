Kommune staff turned up to work and found locks had been changed without warning after a legal row engulfed the Sheffield food hall.

Assistant manager Velin Iliev said they were unable to gain entry on Monday and legal notices had appeared on windows. They stated landlord Northpoint CH had re-entered and secured the premises – Castle House on Angel Street - and the lease had been forfeited. Mr Iliev said the food hall is closed on Monday but staff had come in to clean.

He added: “We didn’t know what was happening. The locks weren’t working and the signs had appeared without warning. No one could get inside.”

But by Tuesday lunchtime it was business as usual, he added. Kommune has eight kitchens, a bar and a beer shop, Hop Hideout.

Castle House is run by a firm called Kollider Projects, which is a tenant of Northpoint CH Ltd.

In a statement, Northpoint said there had been ‘issues with the lead tenant failing to comply with its obligations under its lease.’

A spokesperson added: “As a result, Northpoint CH Limited has taken possession of the property to resolve matters and ensure other occupiers are not adversely affected in the long term. We are committed to supporting Castle House’s business community and are working hard to remedy the situation as quickly as possible – we anticipate all business will be trading again in the next few days.”

Kollider Projects director Adrian Hackett was contacted for comment. The building is also home to ZOO Digital, Barclays Eagle Lab, WANdisco and the National Video Games Museum. In November, tech firm WANdisco pulled all 60 staff out claiming the building was ‘unsafe’.

Problems allegedly included drug addicts accessing a delivery bay and leaving needles, a door that didn’t lock allowing public access to the building, a broken lift, a water leak, fire regulations being breached, cleaning not up to standard and no facilities manager.

Sheffield City Council owns the freehold of the building. Council chiefs previously confirmed they were aware of the problems. Stuart Green, boss of dubbing firm Zoo Digital, told The Star on Tuesday that it was business as usual for them. A Barclays spokesman said: “The Eagle Lab is open – I can’t comment on the lease.”

