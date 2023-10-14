The motorist was caught parking on zig zag lines near a busy pedestrian crossing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A driver has been fined £578 and had six points added to their licence after parking on zig zag lines on Ecclesall Road, in Sheffield. File photo of a police car

A driver has paid the price for their bad parking on one of Sheffield's busiest roads, after being hit with £578 in fines.

The motorist, who was caught parking on zig zag lines on Ecclesall Road, near a busy pedestrian crossing, opposite Marks & Spencer, was also given six points on their licence, police said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kevin Smith, Chief Inspector on the Sheffield response team and South Yorkshire Police's force lead for cycling, shared details of the offence as the crackdown on dangerous parking in the city continues.

He is taking the lead on Operation Park Safe, which is running as a trial in the north west of Sheffield and has seen numerous drivers prosecuted off the back of photos and videos sent in by members of the public.

Tweeting about the latest prosecution, he said: "The driver of the VW golf here parked on zig zags near a busy pedestrian crossing. Convicted at Sheff magistrates - 6 points endorsed on driving licence - £578 in fines."

He added: "The zig zags on a pedestrian crossing are there for a reason. It’s important that people crossing the road can see vehicles and that drivers can see pedestrians at the crossing. Parking on them endangers people so it results in driving licence endorsements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This photo was sent in to us by a member of the public and we used their evidence to convict."