Ecclesall Road Sheffield: Bad parking costs driver £578 in fines and six points on licence amid crackdown
The motorist was caught parking on zig zag lines near a busy pedestrian crossing
and live on Freeview channel 276
A driver has paid the price for their bad parking on one of Sheffield's busiest roads, after being hit with £578 in fines.
The motorist, who was caught parking on zig zag lines on Ecclesall Road, near a busy pedestrian crossing, opposite Marks & Spencer, was also given six points on their licence, police said.
Kevin Smith, Chief Inspector on the Sheffield response team and South Yorkshire Police's force lead for cycling, shared details of the offence as the crackdown on dangerous parking in the city continues.
He is taking the lead on Operation Park Safe, which is running as a trial in the north west of Sheffield and has seen numerous drivers prosecuted off the back of photos and videos sent in by members of the public.
Tweeting about the latest prosecution, he said: "The driver of the VW golf here parked on zig zags near a busy pedestrian crossing. Convicted at Sheff magistrates - 6 points endorsed on driving licence - £578 in fines."
He added: "The zig zags on a pedestrian crossing are there for a reason. It’s important that people crossing the road can see vehicles and that drivers can see pedestrians at the crossing. Parking on them endangers people so it results in driving licence endorsements.
"This photo was sent in to us by a member of the public and we used their evidence to convict."
For more information about Operation Park Safe and how to report offences, visit: https://www.southyorks.police.uk/media/9243/op-parksafe-v2.pdf.